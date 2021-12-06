The Fight From Within Teen Summit

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

We have all heard about the gun violence in our community and schools, and how suicide rates have increased in our teen population. Well, 3 non-profit organizations are teaming up to help reach, empower and educate our youth on: overcoming adversity, self awareness, goal setting, gun violence, suicide prevention and mental health awareness. Ark Inspire, Npire Us Foundation and Hope 4 Humanity hopes that this Teen Summit will inspire our young people to do better. It’s a FREE event that will be completely interactive with a live DJ, giveaways, free food and a Q & A session. So bring the kids out to enjoy and be inspired! Full details below.

The Fight From Within Summit

December 11, 2021 from 12 Noon – 3 PM

The Harvest Center of Charlotte

5415 Airport Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208

