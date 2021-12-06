Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

The Fight From Within Teen Summit

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Jeezy loves the kids

Source: Courtesy of kadin creative / Courtesy of kadin creative

We have all heard about the gun violence in our community and schools, and how suicide rates have increased in our teen population.  Well, 3 non-profit organizations are teaming up to help reach, empower and educate our youth on:  overcoming adversity, self awareness, goal setting, gun violence, suicide prevention and mental health awareness.  Ark Inspire, Npire Us Foundation and Hope 4 Humanity hopes that this Teen Summit will inspire our young people to do better.  It’s a FREE event that will be completely interactive with a live DJ, giveaways, free food and a Q & A session.  So bring the kids out to enjoy and be inspired! Full details below.

 

The Fight From Within Summit

December 11, 2021 from 12 Noon – 3 PM

The Harvest Center of Charlotte

5415 Airport Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208

Gun Violence , interactive , mental health awareness , Suicide Prevention , summit , teens

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Take A Hike Day: Visit 10 of the…

 3 weeks ago
01.01.70

Zaire Wade’s Sustainable Clothing Brand YNG-DNA Released Its…

 3 weeks ago
01.01.70

America’s First Utopian City, Telosa, Could Welcome Its…

 3 weeks ago
10.27.05
Photos
Close