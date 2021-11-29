105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Today marks another lap around the sun for actor Don Cheadle. The award-winning talent turns 57 years old. Cheadle is best known for his work in Hotel Rwanda, Iron Man 2 and most recently, Space Jam: A New Legacy. However, the skilled actor has some hidden gems that are both comedic and socially conscious, which most fans have never seen before.

There is no denying the talented work that Don Cheadle has given to the film and television industries. He has appeared in over 50 notable films and television shows since building his career in the early 1990’s with roles in Devil in a Blue Dress, Rebound: The Legend of Earl ‘The Goat’ Manigault, Rosewood and Boogie Nights.

Don Cheadle received his first Golden Globe Award in 1999 for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television for his work in The Rat Pack, Moby Dick. In 2013, he was honored with another Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in House of Lies. He has racked in countless other awards like the BET Humanitarian Award, NAACP Image Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Award.

Aside from his many accomplishments, Cheadle is also a father to two daughters, Imani and Ayana Cheadle.

What intrigues us most about Cheadle’s inspiring career is his personal work as a filmmaker. He worked on a project called Captain Planet with Funny or Die where he literally “saves” the planet by turning everyone in the world into trees. The message is thoughtful and conscious to the environment, but the extreme lengths in which Cheadle’s character Captain Planet is willing to go makes the short series quite entertaining to watch.

The series debuted 8 years ago exclusively to Funny or Die’s platform and it features five 2 to 3 minute episodes. Watch some of Don Cheadle’s most underrated work to celebrate and honor his work.

Happy Birthday, Don Cheadle!

Happy Birthday, Don Cheadle: Watch His Most Underrated, Comedic Work As Captain Planet was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: