Lil Nas X is Making an Appearance on “Maury!”

Rapper and singer Lil Nas X is getting set to make another television appearance, but his next gig on the small screen is an unlikely one.
Instead of performing, he is going to be a guest of the one and only Maury Povich.
That’s right!!!
Montero and Maury together on one show. Doesn’t get any more ironic and strange than that.
Wonder what’s next? A duet between Nas and Povich’s wife Connie Chung?
So what is Nas, known in real life as Montero Hill, going to do on ‘Maury?’
Well, he’ll be on with his former boyfriend Yai Ariz and his wife, whom Ariz “may or may not have a kid with.” Sounds like a typical ‘Maury’ segment.
From Complex:
“Montero found the love of his life,” Povich says in the clip, “but was shocked to discover Yai was married with a child. Is Jai the dad? Or will Montero get exactly what he wants?”
The trailer looks intense, to say the least, featuring roses, a potential DNA test, an apparent proposal, Nas storming off as cameras follow him, and several looks of surprise from the show’s guests.
Sounds like a mix of those lie detector and “you are or you are not the father” shows. It happens to include Nas on the show.
It could also be an hour long skit since Nas is known for “putting on skits” and “harnessing the power of memes to promote his work.”
‘Maury’ is the next level compared to the ‘Montero Show’ Nas put out back in September of this year on YouTube. In other words, this could either be ‘The Montero Show with Maury’ or ‘The Maury Show with Montero.’
The show is set to air on Nov. 17 across the U.S., including at 7 a.m. in Cleveland on WUAB CW 43 (check cable listings for the station).
In the meantime, check out a teaser with Nas on ‘Maury’ below:
So will you watch ‘Maury’ with Lil Nas X?
