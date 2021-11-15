Arts & Entertainment
Lil Nas X is Making an Appearance on “Maury!”

LACMA Art + Film Gala

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

Rapper and singer Lil Nas X is getting set to make another television appearance, but his next gig on the small screen is an unlikely one.

Instead of performing, he is going to be a guest of the one and only Maury Povich.

That’s right!!!

Montero and Maury together on one show.  Doesn’t get any more ironic and strange than that.

Wonder what’s next?  A duet between Nas and Povich’s wife Connie Chung?

So what is Nas, known in real life as Montero Hill, going to do on ‘Maury?’

Well, he’ll be on with his former boyfriend Yai Ariz and his wife, whom Ariz “may or may not have a kid with.”  Sounds like a typical ‘Maury’ segment.

From Complex:

“Montero found the love of his life,” Povich says in the clip, “but was shocked to discover Yai was married with a child. Is Jai the dad? Or will Montero get exactly what he wants?”

The trailer looks intense, to say the least, featuring roses, a potential DNA test, an apparent proposal, Nas storming off as cameras follow him, and several looks of surprise from the show’s guests.

Sounds like a mix of those lie detector and “you are or you are not the father” shows.  It happens to include Nas on the show.

It could also be an hour long skit since Nas is known for “putting on skits” and “harnessing the power of memes to promote his work.”

‘Maury’ is the next level compared to the ‘Montero Show’ Nas put out back in September of this year on YouTube.  In other words, this could either be ‘The Montero Show with Maury’ or ‘The Maury Show with Montero.’

The show is set to air on Nov. 17 across the U.S., including at 7 a.m. in Cleveland on WUAB CW 43 (check cable listings for the station).

In the meantime, check out a teaser with Nas on ‘Maury’ below:

So will you watch ‘Maury’ with Lil Nas X?

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Armond and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Maury, YouTube and Complex

[caption id="attachment_1018559" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty[/caption] Boosie BadBazz, or Boosie, and maybe even Lil Boosie if ya nasty, seemingly can’t keep Lil Nas X off his mind. After the openly gay entertainer and social media genius unveiled his pregnancy photoshoot to announce his upcoming album in MONTERO, Boosie lost all of his cool and attacked Lil Nas X as he’s done in times past. In the early morning hours on Friday (September 3), Boosie couldn’t stop himself from commenting on Lil Nas X’s photos and fired a missive that reeked of rampant homophobia. https://www.instagram.com/p/CTVBqYJl74A/ “NAS X WTF U JUST DONT STOP I THINK HES GOING TO TURN AROUND N SUCK ONE OF HIS BACK GROUND DANCERS D*CK ON NATIONAL TV #protectyours #godturninoverinhisgrave,” read a tweet from the Baton Rouge, La. rapper. As some might know, Boosie has kept LNX on the brain and made several comments over the past few months about him, often unwarranted and rooted in nothing more than homophobia. Boosie even doubled down on his LNX hate in a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club and it just seems like no matter how much he tries, he can’t help but keep bringing up LNX at every turn. The good thing about it is that Lil Nas X is such an expert troll that he takes the jabs not only in stride, but he even leans into the role of making sure that his response is twice as epic as the disrespect from his critics. As it stands, Li Nas X is in the driver’s seat and Boosie looks like a willing passenger at this point. Check out the reactions from Twitter below. Lil Nas X’s MONTERO drops on September 17. — Photo: Getty

