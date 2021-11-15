105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Prayers continue to flow out for the hundreds that were injured as well as for the families of the fans that lost their lives at the Houston Astroworld music festival in a crowed surge during the performance of rapper Travis Scott. The night of the show it was reported that 8 had died, then on Wednesday another had passed taking the death toll to 9, however news is being reported that the 9 year that was in a medically induced coma from his injuries has now passed away bringing the death toll to 10.

9 year old Ezra Blount was at the Astroworld music festival on his fathers shoulders when concert goers pushing in on the father caused him to pass out and that is when Ezra fell off his dads shoulders and was trampled by concert goers. Little Exra was on life support for a week in an attempt to overcome brain, liver and kidney trauma before succumbing to his injuries.

According to the family attorney Ben Crump:

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer,”

We be keeping the family of young Ezra Blount uplifted in our prayers as well as the other families affected by this tragedy.

Take a look at the post below.

9 Year Old Ezra Blount Has Passed Bringing Astroworld Death Toll To 10 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: