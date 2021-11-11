News
Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial: Some People Are Buying The ‘Crying’ Act, But Where Were The Tears?

While some legal experts told AP Rittenhouse's testimony was a positive for the defense, Laurie Levenson, a law professor at Loyola Marymount University, said she thought he came off as “quite coached.”

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues In Kenosha, WI

Source: Pool / Getty

Earlier this week, we asked what the possibility of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse testifying in his own defense could mean for his murder trial. Well, on Wednesday, the world saw the 18-year-old on the witness stand, and some legal experts all appear to believe his testimony came off as genuine and ultimately worked in his favor, but others believe he appeared to have been coached.

Then there’s the “crying” he did on the stand—that cringy, tearless, probably fake ugly crying that might have earned him an Oscars-so-white award if the academy were allowed to vote him in.

First, let’s start with what Rittenhouse said in his testimony, and what legal experts told the Associated Press they thought of his performance.

Rittenhouse testified that Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the two men he’s accused of killing, threatened to kill him twice, chased after him and grabbed for his gun, forcing the now-18-year-old to shoot. He also said Anthony Huber, the other man he killed, hit him with a skateboard twice and also tried to take his gun. Finally, he said Gaige Grosskreutz, the sole survivor of Rittenhouse’s alleged shooting spree, pointed a pistol at him before Rittenhouse shot him.

It’s worth noting here that Grosskreutz testified on Monday that he was armed and he unholstered his gun as he and a crowd chased Rittenhouse after he shot and killed Rosenbaum, according to CNN, which also reported that “Rittenhouse fell to the ground, fired twice at an unknown person and then fatally shot Anthony Huber.”

Grosskreutz testified that after Rittenhouse fired those shots, the 27-year-old paramedic put his hands in the air, which was confirmed by video footage, CNN reported. Grosskreutz said on the witness stand that Rittenhouse then reracked his rifle.

“Reracking the weapon in my mind meant that the defendant pulled the trigger while my hands were in the air, but the gun didn’t fire, so by reracking the weapon I inferred the defendant wasn’t accepting my surrender,” he testified, adding that he “was never trying to kill the defendant.”

Phil Turner, a Chicago-based defense attorney and former federal prosecutor, told AP he felt Rittenhouse’s Wednesday testimony “solidified his defense and showed himself to be very human,” and that “his crying appeared very genuine. I think the jury got more of a sense of him as a young person.”

Waaaait a minute. What crying “appeared very genuine?”

Certainly, Turner isn’t talking about this D-list-level dry-blubbering performance here:

Let’s take a quick break from talking about the trial to look at what the Twitter world thought of Rittenhouse and his white-but-also-invisible tears.

Even LeBron James had to get in on this drag.

Others pointed out that Rittenhouse didn’t have that same energy when he was posing for photos with Proud Boys members at a bar fresh off of being released on bail.

Anyway, Turner also told AP that “from what I could see of the cross-examination, it was way off-target.”

Now, he might have been right about that one.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger began his cross-examination by insisting that Rittenhouse intended to kill his victims, which really only gave Rittenhouse the opportunity to be heard repeatedly denying he was there to kill and claiming he was only defending himself. Binger also asked Rittenhouse if he played “shoot-’em-up video games,” AP reported.

I mean, come on, bruh, blaming violent video games for gun violence didn’t work in the ’90s, and it sure as hell isn’t going to work in damn near 2022.

Then Binger made the mistake of asking Rittenhouse why he was talking about the shootings now for the first time, but all that did is get him admonished by Judge Bruce Schroeder because—and Binger might want to sit down for this one—suspects have the right to remain silent when accused of a crime.

“This is a grave constitutional violation for you to talk about the defendant’s silence,” Schroeder told Binger. “You’re right on the borderline. And you may be over. But it better stop.”

But Binger wasn’t done making dumb mistakes yet as he then began to ask Rittenhouse about a video that shows him telling his friend 15 days before the protests that he would like to shoot suspected shoplifters. Schroeder had already ruled that evidence wouldn’t be allowed—although, only White Jesus could explain why—but he said he might revisit the ruling later. But Binger went down that road without permission, and that act coupled with his questioning of Rittenhouse’s initial silence led to the defense requesting a mistrial, which Schroeder said he will consider.

While some legal experts told AP Rittenhouse’s testimony was a positive for the defense, Laurie Levenson, a law professor at Loyola Marymount University, said she thought he came off as “quite coached.”

“This is a big credibility call for the jury,” she said. “The jury can either see (Rittenhouse) as a clueless kid or he’s trying to evade answering questions. It can hurt him if the jury doesn’t think he’s sincere.”

[caption id="attachment_4244190" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] The trial to hold accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse accountable for his deadly shooting spree during a racial justice protest in Wisconsin last year bears all the hallmarks of a made-for-TV movie, which is likely why it's being live-streamed for the world to see play out on a public stage. Only in this case the drama unfolding in the Milwaukee suburb of Kenosha is far from fiction and rooted in the cowardly police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back seven times and ultimately left paralyzed from the waist down. It was that instance of brutal police violence that spurred the very protest that Rittenhouse -- who was 17 years old at the time -- found himself in the middle of after illegally arming himself with an assault rifle, crossing state lines from his home in Illinois (he was driven by his mother, naturally) and patrolling the streets of Kenosha in a purported effort to protect local businesses from looting on the night of Aug. 25, 2020. [caption id="attachment_4244189" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Demonstrators gather outside the Kenosha County Courthouse as jury selection in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins on November 1, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. | Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] That's when he claims he was ambushed by three protesters: Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha; Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, Wisconsin; and Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27, of West Allis, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, who has been described as a "wannabe cop," shot all three, killing Rosenbaum and Huber and injuring Grosskreutz, leaving him as the sole survivor from the vigilante shootings. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and claims he was simply defending himself. [caption id="attachment_4243962" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Kyle Rittenhouse is shown in attack mode during the protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020. | Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] The case is now before a jury that is comprised of 20 people, including alternates, all but one of whom are white people. To give you a better idea of the type of folks who were chosen to decide Rittenhouse's fate, one of the jurors -- described as an "older white male" -- managed to get himself kicked off the jury after prosecutors heard him tell a "joke" about Blake's shooting to a courtroom deputy, of all people. That man is gone, but how many remain who harbor a similar sense of humor? Building off that same energy, the judge presiding over the case has revealed himself to be quirky at best and a suspected white supremacist sympathizer to the defense at worst. [caption id="attachment_4244192" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Courtroom 209 in the Kenosha County Courthouse, where Judge Bruce Schroeder is presiding over the case of accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse, is shown on May 21, 2021, in Wisconsin. | Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty[/caption] Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder's controversial rulings ahead of jury selection appeared to give preferential treatment to Rittenhouse and his lawyers. That apparent deference included ruling that Huber, Rosenbaum and Grosskreutz can't be referred to as "victims." However, Schroeder said he would allow the two deceased men to be "referred to as rioters, looters or arsonists or other pejorative terms," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported at the time. (To be sure, Rittenhouse's shooting victims were neither rioting nor looting. All three have been described as activists in their own rights who traveled to Kenosha to join the protests against Blake's shooting. Grosskreutz has since sued the city of Kenosha, Kenosha County, the former chief of police, acting chief of police and county sheriff for allegedly facilitating an environment that allowed vigilante violence because they knew militia members were arriving and did nothing to dissuade them.) https://twitter.com/disq0rd/status/1455960429725892614?s=20 Schroeder also ruled that only the defense can refer to Rittenhouse by his first name during the trial. The judge said he typically makes the court refer to adults by their last name. Rittenhouse has since turned 18 years old is an adult for all intents and purposes — except in Schroeder's courtroom. Earlier this year, Schroeder extended more sympathetic treatment to Rittenhouse that defies legal standards by inexplicably ruling that the teenager did not violate the terms of his bond by concealing his address from the court. Thus, demands by a prosecutor to increase Rittenhouse's bond and issue a warrant for his arrest were denied. Schroeder said during the February hearing that he didn't think doing so would be lawful. It was in that context that Rittenhouse's murder trial was being conducted in Kenosha.

Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial: Some People Are Buying The ‘Crying’ Act, But Where Were The Tears?  was originally published on newsone.com

