Katt Williams Won’t Have An Astroworld On His Watch Then Stops Show [VIDEO]

Astroworld has been the trending story coming out of the weekend with the reporting of 8 death and several hospitalizations because of a crowd surge that took place during rapper Travis Scott’s performance in Houston, Texas. According to some social media accounts although people were literally dying in the crowd the show kept right on rolling, some people even shared videos of fans jumping on top of emergency vehicles as they tried to navigate themselves through the crowd of over 50,000 to the injured.

Travis Scott took to his social media to say in a video he was truly devastated with what took place and he had know idea what was going contrary to what people were posting on social media. Day two of Astroworld was cancelled and the lawsuits have already started.

However just a little North of Houston in Louisville, KY, Katt Williams had a similar situation go on at his show and the actor/comedian hit stop on his show quick fast and in a hurry.

“I’m sorry if I won’t move on but that Astroworld s*** I mean we can’t never continue till we know somebody motherf***ing good … I’m not goin’ to be leaving with that on my conscious … just take five minutes … thank you, sir … I hope she’s just having a baby. That’s all.”

Actor/Comedian Katt Williams was performing this past weekend at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky when someone yelled “Stop the show!”, a man had reportedly passed out and required medical attention so while the EMT’s did their thang Katt Williams respectfully took a commercial break.

Take a look at the video below.

