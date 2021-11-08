Charlotte
17-year-old shot, killed Saturday in University area; 85th homicide in 2021

A teenager was shot and killed in the city’s 85th homicide of 2021 on Saturday night in the University area, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

Police said around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to Atrium Health University Hospital in reference to a victim who had arrived to the hospital.

CMPD investigation determined the victim was driving in the area of N. Tryon Street and WT Harris Boulevard when he was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Juan Ramirez.

This shooting marks the city’s 85th homicide in 2021.

 

THE LATEST:

17-year-old shot, killed Saturday in University area; 85th homicide in 2021  was originally published on 927theblock.com

