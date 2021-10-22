105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Universal released the trailer for the upcoming Michael Bay thriller Ambulance starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal as brothers.

The film is based upon the screenplay by Prodigal Son’s Chris Fedak, and it is based on the original story and screenplay for the 2005 Danish thriller Ambulancen by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen.

The upcoming movie starring Abdul-Mateen and Ghyllenhall will follow the two brothers over the course of one day across the streets of Los Angeles, where three lives will be changed forever.

The movie description details:

In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t—his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no.

But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.

The trailer is jam packed with plenty of action and suspense. Be sure to watch the official trailer below. Ambulance debuts in theaters February 18, 2022.

Watch Trailer: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & Jake Gyllenhaal In Upcoming Thriller ‘Ambulance’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

