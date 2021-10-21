Celebrity News
Tommy DeBarge of R&B group Switch Dead at 64

Photo of DeBarge

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Rest in peace Tommy DeBarge. Tommy is best known for the musical R&B group Switch and has at age 64.

As reported by TMZ, A family member said the Tommy suffered from liver and kidney failure over the years, but after that, it took a turn for the worse. TMZ was told that he was hospitalized a couple weeks ago, and died in the hospital this Thursday night.

DeBarge’s sister Etterline “Bunny” DeBarge shared the news on Facebook on Thursday, along with a video of her bother brother playing guitar. She says, “Tommy has gained his wings.”

Best known for his fame of Switch, DeBarge rose to heights in the mid to late ’70s — the group recorded hits like “There’ll Never Be,” “I Call Your Name” and “Love Over & Over Again.”

Tommy and his brother, Bobby DeBarge had a huge influence on future bands in the genre, including DeBarge.Our condolences goes to the DeBarge family and friends.
https://youtu.be/A3uvuOLMqVc

 

