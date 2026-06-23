‘Are They Gone Yet?’: Ice Cube And Nia Long Reunite For Third Installment Of Beloved Family Comedy Franchise

After 20 years, the 'Are We There Yet?' franchise is getting a third installment with the original stars.

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

If you grew up quoting “Are We There Yet?” every time your family hit the road for a summer vacation, get ready for a serious dose of nostalgia. More than two decades after the original film debuted in theaters, Ice Cube and Nia Long are officially reuniting for a brand-new chapter in the beloved franchise.

According to Deadline, a third movie titled “Are They Gone Yet?” is currently in development through Skydance Sports. The next film will bring back fan favorites Nick Persons (Ice Cube) and Suzanne Kingston (Nia Long) for another round of family chaos.

However, this time around the challenges are much bigger than a disastrous road trip or a stressful move to the suburbs.

People reports that Nick is now facing what may be his toughest assignment yet — becoming a grandfather.

The original “Are We There Yet?” premiered 20 years ago in 2005 and followed bachelor Nick as he attempted to win over Suzanne by driving her children — Lindsey and Kevin — across the country. What should have been a simple trip quickly turned into a comedy filled with mishaps, pranks and unforgettable moments. The film became a box office success and led to the 2007 sequel Are We Done Yet?, which followed the family as they adjusted to suburban life.

Together, the two films earned more than $156 million worldwide and eventually inspired a television adaptation starring Terry Crews and Essence Atkins.

Ice Cube expressed excitement about revisiting the franchise, telling Deadline that audiences have grown up alongside the characters.

“We built something special with this franchise. Audiences grew up with Nick Persons, and now Nick’s got grandkids. Time flies,” he shared with the publication.

The upcoming movie “Are They Gone Yet” will be written by Chris Hazzard and Mike Fontana. A director has yet to be announced. The project is being produced by CubeVision and Broken Road Productions.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The reunion also comes at a busy time for both stars. Ice Cube continues expanding his entertainment empire with upcoming projects, including Last Friday, while Nia Long recently portrayed Katherine Jackson in Michael and is set to star alongside Larenz Tate in Netflix’s Don’t Ever Wonder.

Fans who watched Nick and Suzanne build their blended family years ago should gear up to see what happens when the grandkids enter the picture. If the first two films taught us anything, it is that this family never does anything the easy way.

Will you tune in for the three-peat? Comment your thoughts on the upcoming film below.

RELATED: Most Iconic Black Dad Moments In Movies

‘Are They Gone Yet?’: Ice Cube And Nia Long Reunite For Third Installment Of Beloved Family Comedy Franchise was originally published on globalgrind.com