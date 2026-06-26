How Sherri Shepherd's Wig-Spanx Emergency Left Her Shook
'Lord & Jesus!' Sherri Shepherd Suffers Full Blown Fashion Emergency After Uber Drove Off With Her Wig & Spanx
Sherri Shepherd nearly had a full-on fashion crisis before taking the stage at the 2026 Every Child Thrives Festival at the newly opened Obama Presidential Center on June 25. The daytime talk show host revealed in a hilarious Instagram video shared the day before the event that she accidentally left two very important essentials at home: her wigs and her Spanx.
Determined to fix the problem, Shepherd said she ordered replacement items and had them shipped to her stepmother’s home in the Chicago suburbs, with plans to have an Uber courier deliver the package to her in the city.
Sherri Shepherd Spanx Story: The star said her Uber driver canceled the delivery with her Spanx and wigs.
Then things took an unexpected turn. According to Shepherd, the Uber driver canceled the delivery while still in possession of her package, leaving her wondering if she’d have to take the stage without her beloved “wig and girdles.”
“Now, I have to hold in my belly for the entire panel and hopefully find some hair. But you know what? I got a smile because I’m moderating a panel at the Obama [Presidential] Center. I’ll be bald-headed and I’ll be bloated, but I’ll be there,” she joked.
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Shepherd also shared her plea for divine intervention in the caption alongside the video.
“I am moderating a panel tomorrow @obamafoundation in Chicago but in forgot my #wig & my #spanx. I sent the @uber courier to get it but the driver cancelled my trip and now I have no idea where the package is! Lord & Jesus please touch the driver’s heart to bring my things back to me.”
Fans and celebs react to Sherri Shepherd’s hilarious story.
Naturally, fans, and a few famous friends, rushed to the comments with plenty of laughs and even a few creative solutions.
Cedric the Entertainer jokingly suggested a rescue mission, writing, “Take an Uber to meet your other Uber or I can send my cousin Lil Ronnie to get it.”
Television personality Bevy Smith couldn’t help but laugh at Shepherd’s latest mishap.
“Sherri I swear ONLY YOU! I think we’ve got to put a tracker on all your belongings and a tracker on you! Congrats on the Obama center, LEGENDARY.”
Actress Rolonda Watts reminded Shepherd that no hairstyle was required to command the room.
“Girl, you can walk in there bald-headed and you know The Obamas and everybody else will absolutely love you! Hold your bald head high and moderate, Girl! I love you! Break a leg!”
One fan also encouraged Shepherd to focus less on the missing accessories and more on the honor of the moment.
“Cccccccccccchild! Stand on confidence that you are beautiful. YOU HAVE BEEN INVITED to speak by one of the BEST Presidents in history. The Obama’s care more about what is in your heart [than] under that wig more than anything else.”
It looks like Sherri got her wardrobe together in time!
Although Shepherd never officially revealed whether the missing package ever found its way back to her, all appeared to work out in the end.
The comedian later shared a video with television and radio host Rocsi Diaz from the Every Child Thrives Festival, where she looked glamorous in a chic short bob wig and a colorful satin ensemble.
The pair also couldn’t resist having a little fun, playfully arguing over which one of them would end up with their longtime celebrity crush, Lenny Kravitz.
Safe to say, Sherri made it to the panel looking fabulous, and with plenty of material for her next comedy routine.
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'Lord & Jesus!' Sherri Shepherd Suffers Full Blown Fashion Emergency After Uber Drove Off With Her Wig & Spanx was originally published on madamenoire.com