Buying A New Car? Make Sure Your Contract Does Not Include This Clause!!

If you’re in the process of buying a car and hope to use it to make some extra cash driving for Uber, Uber East, Lyft, Instacart or Doordash, please read the fine print before you sign your contract for a loan.  Some in-house finance companies at dealerships and buy here pay here lots are utilizing clauses in their contracts that gives them the right to repossess your vehicle if it’s being used as a  “commercial” vehicle for those driving services. Therefore, used car buyers are advised to get approved loans before they go to a car lot to purchase a vehicle, and to avoid dealer financing if possible because you can usually you can get a better rate.  At all cast, please READ THE FINE PRINT.   Click here to see the full story.

