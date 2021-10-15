Pandora & SoundCloud Create New Station To Highlight Rising Stars Like Metro Marrs, Flo Milli & Isaiah Rashad

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Pandora and SoundCloud join forces to bring fans music from hip hop superstars of tomorrow with ‘The Lookout by SoundCloud’, a new station available now on Pandora. The station features songs heard on the SiriusXM show of the same name, which airs on SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation (Ch. 44) and is hosted by music journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy.

Every week the new station will feature up and coming acts like Toosii, Sheff G, Metro Marrs, Young Devyn, $NOT, Dro Kenjo, Cico P, Flo Milli, Nevi, SoFaygo, Isaiah Rashad, Sleepy Rose, and more.

“With a hit slot on SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation and now a new home on Pandora, SoundCloud’s top playlist, ‘The Lookout’, is the go-to source with the largest digital audio reach for fans to discover the best in breaking hip hop,” says Caiaffa, Interim Head of Music at SoundCloud. “Joining forces with Pandora to expand ‘The Lookout by SoundCloud’ amps up our shared commitment to help the emerging hip-hop artist community to get heard and discovered.”

Rising rapper Toosii also shared his excitement to be a part of the new station.

“I’ve got a lot of love for SoundCloud going back to the beginning of my career,” Toosii says about the distribution platform. “It’s a place where I discovered a lot of music, and I was able to use it to introduce everyone to what I’m doing. They continue to show incredible support.”

Originating and extending from one of SoundCloud’s most popular and influential playlists, ‘The Lookout by SoundCloud’ will provide a space for Pandora listeners to explore the next wave of breaking hip hop artists. Since launching on SoundCloud in 2019, ‘The Lookout’ has quickly grown to become the premiere destination for discovering the best in music from the next generation of rising stars in hip hop before hearing them anywhere else.

‘The Lookout’ has spotlighted some of today’s biggest artists in hip hop before they became household names including Pop Smoke, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Lil Tecca, Rod Wave and more by elevating those artists bubbling on the platform and being championed by the community. There are artists featured who arestandout emerging talent hand-selected by SoundCloud’s curators and tastemaker music teams.

Check out ‘The Lookout by Soundcloud’ on Pandora here.

Pandora & SoundCloud Create New Station To Highlight Rising Stars Like Metro Marrs, Flo Milli & Isaiah Rashad was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: