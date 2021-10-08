Watch: Cast of ‘On My Block’ Read Tearjerking Final Goodbye Letters [Video]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The last and final season of Netflix’s On My Block is streaming now and the actor’s share their final goodbyes. Grab your tissues and listen to the stars pour their hearts out as fans tune in to watch the final episodes.

The core group of talent sat down for this special Netflix promotion to share their thoughts on the journey creating one of Netflix’s biggest hit drama series. Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Jessica Marie Garcia, Julio Marcias and Diego Tinoco talk about how the show has changed their lives, sharing memories as cast members on the show and in real life, and how the fans are the reason the series made it this far.

On My Block became a surprise hit for the streaming company. The drama series, which debuted in 2018, follows a quartet of bright, street-savvy friends who are navigating their way through high school, including all the of the triumph, pain and newness they experience along the way. Lifelong friendships are tested as Monse, Ruby, Jamal and Cesar confront the challenges of adolescence and life in their predominantly Hispanic and Black neighborhood in South Central in this coming-of-age dramedy series.

It feels like the show was just getting started, but sadly, Netflix confirmed it will end with season 4.

Though this may be the end of the road for television’s favorite crew, there is hope that we may see Freeridge again. Netflix announced an On My Block sequel series, Freeridge, is in the works. If you have already binged the last season, you may notice a group of new kids looking into the backyard during the series finale.

According to a press statement sent to Cosmopolitan, the sequel will follow a new group of four friends who live in town and it will be a more female-driven show.

“The stories of Freeridge continue in this On My Block spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure,” the streamer revealed to Cosmopolitan.

The release date hasn’t been announced just yet but some of the cast members have been revealed as On My Block comes to a close.

While it is a sad day for the original series, fans can remain hopeful of the show’s spin-off series bringing back a few familiar faces and kickstarting a world of new troubles for the next group to resolve. Check out the cast of On My Block’s final goodbyes in this tear-jerking video below.

