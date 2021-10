105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A few weeks ago, we learned that Wendy Williams was infected with Covid-19 and voluntarily went to the hospital to seek treatment for her mental health. Reportedly, she was scheduled to return to her Wendy Williams Show on October 4th. However, we’re now learning that it will take a little longer for her to recover. We wish her nothing but the best and pray for her to make a full recovery.

Also On 105.3 RnB: