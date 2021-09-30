Local Events
HomeLocal Events

Need Help Paying Your Rent Or Utility Bills? There’s Help! (READ)

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Marital problems

Source: Chuck Savage / Getty

Are you behind on your rent?  Dont’ worry!  Your Congressional Office will be holding an Emergency Rental Assistance Application Pop-up and vaccination clinic on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 11a – 6p at The Charlotte Park Expo and Conference Center, 800 Briar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205.  There will be computers and RAMP CLT staff available on site to assist you with your application and answer your questions.   Just bring the required documents including, but not limited to, a valid ID or Passport, documents showcasing your current hardship, and a copy of your current lease, mortgage, or utility bill.  Look, we are in this together!

charlotte , Emergency , NC Congressional Office , Rental Assistance , utilities

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Nicki Minaj Drops Shady Comment After Not Being…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70

Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Set Designer Reveals…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Summer’s Over & SAD Season Is Here: Escape…

 1 week ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close