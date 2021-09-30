NeNe Leakes Reveals Greggs Leakes’ Last Words Before His Passing

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

“I’m not going to leave you, God is going to bless you”, those are some of the final words Gregg Leakes said to his wife before his unfortunate passing.

According to NeNe Leakes who recently reflected with PEOPLE about her husband’s last moments, he not only made that comforting statement but he was surrounded by supporters before he died.

SEE: Gregg Leakes, Husband Of ‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes, Dies From Colon Cancer

“The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,” told PEOPLE. “All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock. “We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening,” she added.

As previously reported Gregg, 66, died September 1 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

NeNe also revealed details about the moment Gregg took his last breath while holding her hand.

“He took a deep breath, and then he stopped,” said NeNe about the man she married in 1997, divorced in 2011, and remarried in 2013. “I thought I would be scared, but I just held him and kissed him.”

In addition to speaking on her husband’s transition, NeNe revealed that Gregg prepared a manila folder for her and labeled it “If Anything Ever Happens To Me.” In it, was a letter to their son Brentt and integral head of household details for NeNe.

“It was difficult,” said NeNe to PEOPLE. “Gregg handled a lot of things in our life. There were some things I didn’t know — some of the simple things. I didn’t even know who the lawn guy was.”

“I was having to ask him questions like that,” she added. “And he said to me, ‘If you go into my office and look on the wall, I left an envelope taped to the wall.’ And so I went and looked on the wall and there was a manila folder he had stuck to the wall that said, ‘Open this if anything ever happens to me.’ When I opened it up, he had a letter to Brentt (their 22-year-old son) and telling us certain things like, where we needed to pay stuff and who was the accounting person to talk to because we didn’t know anything. And I thought to myself when I looked through all the stuff that he had written and the things that he had left, that that took a lot of strength.”

NeNe Leakes Reveals Greggs Leakes’ Last Words Before His Passing was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com