Breaking News: FDA Decides Not To Approve Booster Shots!

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

There has been much discussion in the news and at kitchen tables accross America on whether booster shots were needed.  Well, on Friday the FDA debated and the majority of the board voted that booster shots were not needed at this time.  According to Dr. Phil Krause , deputy director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccine Research and Review, Pfizer was using information that has not been reviewed.  Dr. Kruse reportedly told CNN, “One of the issues in this is that much of the data that’s been presented and being discussed today is not peer-reviewed and has not been reviewed by the FDA.”  Click here to read more.

