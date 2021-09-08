Olympia D’s Wellness Wednesday Tip : Reduce or Eliminate Sugary Drinks

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Wellness Wednesday! So, what can you do to improve your health today? Well, one thing you can do is reduce or eliminate sugary drinks like sodas, fruit juices, and sweetened teas from your diet. Studies have shown that sugar laden beverages can increase your risk of developing heart disease and type 2 diabetes, even for people who are not carrying excess body fat. Also, those sugar-sweetened beverages have been known to contribute to childhood obesity and could also increase a child’s chance of developing type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in adulthood. So, what are some healthier alternatives? Of course, water is always best! However try unsweetened teas, sparkling water, or coffee. Now, lets be honest. You may not like your sugarless drinks at first, but if you stick with it, your taste buds will adjust. Just keep in mind that you may not be able to quit cold turkey, but making small changes will make a big difference in developing a healthier lifestyle.

