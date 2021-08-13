Exclusive: Ryan Reynolds Talks “Free Guy,” Working With Lil Rel, Gaming While Girl Dadding, His Favorite Mariah Carey Song & More!

Free Guy!

We know something Ryan Reynolds’s character doesn’t know at the beginning of super cool summer blockbuster “Free Guy” where the lovable jokester plays a bank teller (Guy) who discovers he’s actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story—one he rewrites himself.

Now, in a world where there are no limits, endless surprises and nostalgic power-ups, he’s determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it is too late.

Reynolds previously described the visually dazzling film as “an updated version of Back to the Future for this generation.”

“It really felt like Back to the Future,” Reynolds said of the film’s script, penned by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, during Brazil’s CCXP convention in December.

“It was imbued with all of that same sort of wish fulfillment, action-adventure, little elements of sci-fi and supernatural, so for us, it felt really timely.

“I mean, it’s not every day that you get to make a movie isn’t based on a comic book, or based on a graphic novel, or based on anything. It was just an original idea that we got to take the ball and run with, and it was a dream come true. It’s my favorite film that I’ve ever done in my life, and I hope I get to make three or four more.”

We caught up with the hilarious actor who opened about the buzzy film, working with his best friend in the movie Lil Rel Howery, (barely) gaming while girl dadding, his favorite Mariah Carey song and more in our interview you can view below:

Also starring in the film are Jodie Comer, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Taika Waititi, and “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery who gushed about the film in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“That was one of the things that when friends would ask me what the movie was about, I would say, ‘Yeah, it’s Truman Show meets maybe a little Back to the Future in there, maybe a little Ready Player One in there,’” said Keery.

“Yeah, it was a real blessing working with Ryan, though. He’s like, the nicest dude I’ve ever met in my entire life [laughs].”

“Free Guy” is directed by Shawn Levy (from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn) and playing in theaters everywhere.

Exclusive: Ryan Reynolds Talks “Free Guy,” Working With Lil Rel, Gaming While Girl Dadding, His Favorite Mariah Carey Song & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: