Britney Spears Father Reportedly Planning to Step Down as Her Conservator

After what is become a lengthy procedure and court battle, Britney Spears is finally catching a break regarding the controversial conservatorship that has been in place for a long time.
Both TMZ and Variety have reported that Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, is removing himself from the role of her conservator.
He plans to proceed with the court to start an “orderly transition” to his replacement.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
While Jamie Spears’ attorney maintains that there is no legal reason he should have step down, the document continues:
“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”
This comes after the new attorney for the pop-star, Mathew Rosengart, had requested that her father “step down as her conservator.” That was shot down.
As for Britney, she has addressed the court in recent hearings on how “the acts of the conservatorship that has governed her personal and financial affairs” since 2008 was too harsh.
She has even called the situation “abusive” and has called out her those, including family members, for their roles when it comes to the conservatorship.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of JOCE/Bauer-Griffin and Getty Images
Celebrities Flood Simone Biles With Support Over Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawl
Celebrities Flood Simone Biles With Support Over Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawl
1. Michelle Obama
1 of 10
Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA! 🎊— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 28, 2021
2. Amanda Gorman
2 of 10
The GOAT @Simone_Biles having to sit out--because a man is not held accountable to do the same-is shameful. Biles still cheering on her teammates, even while taking care of herself, is one of the many graces that make her a true champion, forever & always. We love u Simone. https://t.co/nrfaJhoaja— Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) July 27, 2021
3. Uzo Aduba
3 of 10
Yes. This is what a champion looks like. So proud of #SimoneBiles and the entire gymnastics team. How lucky we are to have you all as our Team USA. https://t.co/4TrcUXuQpm— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) July 27, 2021
4. Cori Bush
4 of 10
I stand with Simone Biles.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 27, 2021
I still stand with Naomi Osaka.
Your health and peace matters. You’re reminding Black women that we can take the space we need for ourselves.
5. Hoda Kotb
5 of 10
Someone said it best. @Simone_Biles already won. She is a class act. Withdrew from team competion after vault... stayed and cheered on her teammates... got them chalk for their hands.. encouraged.. hugged them. She already won. Congrats on the silver medal! @TeamUSA @USAGym— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 27, 2021
6. Manny Pacquiao
6 of 10
Once a champion, always a champion. God Bless @Simone_Biles.— Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 27, 2021
7. Loni Love
7 of 10
Protect your peace @Simone_Biles .. you are and will always be a champion…. Only positive vibes going out to you !!!!! https://t.co/21bod9owdv— Loni Love (@LoniLove) July 27, 2021
8. Luvvie Ajayi
8 of 10
Prioritizing your mental health is as gold 🥇 as it gets. #SimoneBiles taking a step back to “work on her mindfulness” is a legitimate, honorable reason to take a step back from the Olympics.— Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) July 27, 2021
Y’all not about to stress us out. pic.twitter.com/vHeZ9nioqp
9. Kavitha Davidson
9 of 10
Simone Biles won nationals w/broken toes in both feet, worlds w/a kidney stone, and has carried the burden of being a face of sexual assault survivors as a national institution failed to support them— Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) July 27, 2021
Half of y'all yelling about "toughness" can't handle wearing a mask in Wegman's
10. Taraji P. Henson
10 of 10
Britney Spears Father Reportedly Planning to Step Down as Her Conservator was originally published on wzakcleveland.com