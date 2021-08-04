If you’re worried about sending your children back to school in the fall, you’re not alone. Nurse Alice Benjamin is known as “America’s Favorite Nurse” and has more than 23 years of experience as a national board certified Clinical Nurse Specialist and a Family Nurse Practitioner. Nurse Alice says that coronavirus cases are rising so it’s important to get your kids vaccinated before returning to in-person learning.
Many parents are nervous when deciding on what to do, but Nurse Alice discusses multilayered ways to keep your kids safe.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
The CDC Put These 16 Destinations On A “Very High” COVID-19 Travel Risk List
The CDC Put These 16 Destinations On A “Very High” COVID-19 Travel Risk List
1. U.S. Virgin Islands
1 of 16
2. Saint Martin
2 of 16
3. Saint Barthelemy
3 of 16
4. Martinique
4 of 16
5. Malta
5 of 16
6. Libya
6 of 16
7. Lesotho
7 of 16
8. Kazakhstan
8 of 16
9. Isle of Man
9 of 16
10. Ireland
10 of 16
11. Iran
11 of 16
12. Guadeloupe
12 of 16
13. Greece
13 of 16
14. Gibraltar
14 of 16
15. Curaçao
15 of 16
16. Andorra
16 of 16
Nurse Alice Informs Parents On How To Prep Kids For Returning To In-Person School [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com