North Carolina’s COVID-19 cases have pushed back above 1,000 cases per day, prompting state officials to warn the public of risks still associated with the virus.

“We had a thousand new cases a day reported yesterday and today,” Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Thursday. “That’s more than three times the number of cases we were seeing just two weeks ago.”

She went on to say the agency believes the spike of cases is due to the Fourth of July holiday. A majority of those as the Delta variant, first discovered in India.

As of Thursday (7/15), 1,020 new COVID-19 cases were reported with hospitalizations up to nearly 500 across the state. The rate of percent positive surged from 2 percent last week to 5.3 percent yesterday.

Cohen and other health professionals like Dr. Anthony Fauci have noted that 99 percent of new cases are those unvaccinated. Only 54 percent of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated as of this week. A total that hasn’t increased significantly over the past three week. Another four percent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“If you’re on the fence about whether vaccination was going to help you, listen to those numbers. Unvaccinated people (are) going into hospital and dying. Vaccinated people essentially not,” National Institute of Heath Director Dr. Francis Collins said on Wednesday.

As for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the health agency believes COVID-19 hospitalizations with climb across the U.S. over the coming weeks after declining for months.

New daily COVID-19 cases in NC top 1,000; mostly Delta variant was originally published on wbt.com

