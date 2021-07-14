Mecklenburg County launches ‘doses to doors’ vaccine campaign

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Mecklenburg County officials are hoping to boost COVID-19 vaccination awareness with a new community outreach program. The “doses to doors” campaign looks to offer a convenient way for residents to get the shot without having to travel.

A group of healthcare professionals will be canvassing low-vaccinated neighborhoods in the Charlotte area to administer doses to eligible residents who want to be inoculated. The county also has a home-based vaccination request form on its website available for residents to use. Similar programs have been available in states like Pennsylvania, New York and California since April.

As of Tuesday, over half of North Carolina’s adult population are considered to be fully vaccinated. Mecklenburg County has lagged behind the state’s total with 44.1% vaccinated, which is almost ten percent behind Wake County with a total of 53.6% protected against the virus.

Despite hitting the ground and knocking on doors to spread awareness for the vaccine, some people are still hesitant and disagree with how the state is using their resources for the grassroots effort.

“We’re not confrontational, it’s not like you have to get the shot,” Robert Dawkins, a volunteer with Action NC, told WBTV. “But our job is to dispel rumors and things. We get people that will say ‘yes I will get the shot,’ but the follow-up has always been the issue. Will they go? How can we get people to go out and go? So, now that the health department is out with us, we miss that middle man.”

A total of 4.1 million people are vaccinated in North Carolina but that hasn’t changed much over the past two weeks. The story isn’t much different in South Carolina with 1.8 million people receiving their shots. A vaccination rate per population nearly similar between both states since vaccines were made available to the public.

