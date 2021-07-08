News
HomeNews

Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Concerned After State Police Turn Investigation Findings Over To Local Prosecutor

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Ma'Khia Bryant

Source: Screenshot / GoFundMe

Ohio Attorney General David Yost revealed state police officials completed their investigation of Ma’Khia Bryant‘s death, a 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot by a Columbus officer on the same day a jury convicted George Floyd‘s killer Derek Chauvin of murder.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation led the probe and shared their findings with two special prosecutors who will review the findings and present the case before a grand jury. The grand jury will then decide if there is enough evidence to indict Columbus Police Officer Nicholas Reardon for Bryant’s death.

“There is not presently a timeline available for when these matters will go before” Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack said in a released statement.

From the beginning of the investigation, Ma’Khia’s family expressed concerns and Wednesday’s news proved no different. After Yost’s announcement, Bryant’s grandmother, sister, and attorney held a news conference outside Columbus City Hall, where they shared sentiment that the investigation was incomplete.

“It was not thorough enough for me because they did not interview me that night,” Jeanene Hammonds, Ma’Khia’s grandmother said. Hammonds maintains that she was present on April 20, the night of the shooting.

Hammond also claims she was detained and threatened with a felony charge on April 20, but was not interviewed about the case. Hammond also told reporters that she received a letter from the BCI stating that they could not interview her because they were unable to locate her phone number. She said it was interesting that news outlets could track her down, but not criminal investigators.

“I knew what happened on the evening of the incident. And that is what I was going to discuss with them before a videotape got out making my granddaughter look like she was a monster,” Hammond said.

“That would help me to heal. If I had been given that opportunity that night I would be in a better position today,” Hammond continued.

“It’s kind of hard to take in because I feel like with everybody is coming to us. They all look at us differently, and they have a lot of questions and it’s kind of hard for me to grieve,” said Ma’Khia’s 16-year-old sister Ja’Naiha.

“I appreciate the leadership in Ohio for making sure we stay focused and holding those accountable that should be held accountable,” said family attorney Michelle Martin.

“This investigation cannot be reduced to just a few moments and a few seconds prior to Ma’Khia’s death. But we must consider the entirety of the situation,” said Martin.

“Ma’Khia’s life as we all know was taken far too soon. And we must do everything we can to make sure it is not swept under the rug.”

Martin and Ma’Khia’s family support a probe into Franklin County’s Children Services as Ma’Khia was under foster care when she was killed.

Ma’Khia was shot and killed on April 20 when Reardon responded to a call alleging there was a violent disturbance at a local residence in Columbus. Conflicting accounts claim Ma’Khia was one of the persons who called 911, claiming she was the target of physical threats on the day of the incident. Reardon’s camera captured Ma’Khia’s last moments, where she can be seen lunging towards a woman with a knife. Reardon fired four times after commanding Ma’Khia to put down the knife, striking Ma’Khia to the ground.

In addition to Bryant’s case, authorities also handed over findings related to the death of Andrew Teague, a 43-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by police in March after a high-speed chase and accident.

SEE ALSO:

Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time In Foster Care, A System That Routinely Fails Black Children

Ma’Khia Bryant And How Funerals For Young Black Lives Have Become Public Spectacle

Protests Erupt After 16 Year-Old Girl Shot And Killed By Columbus Police

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

23 photos Launch gallery

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

Continue reading Justice For Ma’Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

[caption id="attachment_4142545" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Stephen Zenner / Getty[/caption] The brief sense of relief on Tuesday from Derek Chauvin's murder conviction for killing George Floyd quickly gave way to the familiar sense of anger and disbelief in Columbus, Ohio, where police killed a Black teenage girl just around the same time a jury was delivering its verdict in Minneapolis. https://twitter.com/ajplus/status/1384836422851604480?s=20 By Tuesday night, protesters took to the streets to demand justice for the loss of Ma'Khia Bryant's life. The 16-year-old had reportedly called the Columbus Police Department seeking help for herself before winding up dead from the subsequent response to that fateful call. https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1384686290436726788?s=20   Bryant's killing was at least the third Columbus police officer-involved death since December, with all of them coming under questionable, if not completely preventable, circumstances. Despite tensions being high following the shooting and verdict's announcement, there were no arrests reported in Columbus Tuesday night. The Columbus Post-Dispatch reported that protesters marched through downtown Columbus on the way to the Ohio Statehouse while chanting, "Whose streets? Our streets!" From there, the protesters marched to the Columbus Police Department headquarters and eventually breached a taped barrier. https://twitter.com/jmuhammadtv/status/1384672813248884737?s=20 Circumstances leading up to Bryant's shooting were still being sorted out Wednesday morning, but initial reports suggested she called police because other teenagers came to her house with the intention of harming her. But when police arrived, Bryant was shown on bodycam wielding a knife and was shot just as she appeared to be following through with a stabbing motion toward another teenager. The police department released the bodycam footage hours after the shooting in an apparent justification of the shooting. The officer who killed Bryant fired his gun four times at close range. It was unclear how many times Bryant was struck. But for the protesters, it seemed, the circumstances were beside the point. Instead, the fact that the Columbus Police Department has all but declared open season on Black people was much more concerning. Before Tuesday afternoon, there had been 26 investigations of officers for shootings since the beginning of the year, with six of those shootings happening in Columbus. In February, a grand jury returned an indictment against former Columbus police officer Adam Coy in the killing of Andre Hill, 47. Hill was killed just three days after Christmas while walking from a friend’s garage and two months before Casey Goodson Jr. was shot in the back when cops purportedly mistook the sandwiches the unarmed Black man was holding for a gun. Goodson was shot by officers who were investigating another incident as he entered his grandmother’s home. https://twitter.com/_WhatRiot/status/1384672602921209861?s=20 Scroll down to see some more scenes from the protests in Columbus demanding justice for police killing Ma'Khia Bryant and other Black people.

Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Concerned After State Police Turn Investigation Findings Over To Local Prosecutor  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Meet RoShawn Evans: The Student of the Year…
 14 hours ago
07.08.21
An Emotional Outcry: Social Media Reacts To Derek…
 2 weeks ago
06.25.21
Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina…
 3 weeks ago
06.16.21
Photos
Close