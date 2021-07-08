Rising Talent Amorphous Joins Apple Music’s “Up Next” Initiative [Watch Trailer]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Apple Music announced artist and producer Amorphous as the newest addition to its “Up Next” program. The initiative prompts Apple Music to select a group of artists monthly hoping to identify, showcase and elevate rising talent.

Our 2020 Quarantine Award winner began seeing noticeable notoriety after his viral mix of Rihanna’s hit single “Kiss It Better” and Luther Vandross’ classic “Never Too Much” became an Internet sensation with over 2.7 million views to date. Amorphous soon garnered the attention of many artists such as LL Cool J, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe, who eventually called him to collaborate on the song, “Sunshine (The Light),” which the two released this year.

The 23-year-old Philadelphia artist has dreams of creating many projects from films to beats. Amorphous’ natural progression toward success is only but a few steps away as he has already been presented with several opportunities to further his vision for himself.

“I am beyond honored and blessed to be selected as Apple’s Up Next Artist this month!” said Amorphous about joining Apple Music’s program. “As a young Black producer, filmmaker, and overall creative, a moment like this is so huge for representation. Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being in a position where I’d be fortunate enough to not only share my talents with the world, but inspire others from a multitude of generations with my own life experiences and creativity. I want to continue the work that has been paved before me and by my producer peers beside me by showing that we deserve to be treated as main artists, because that is what we are. I am so thankful to Apple for getting behind that vision.”

In his “Up Next” film, which was released yesterday (July 7), Amorphous recalls details of his journey, from growing up in a supportive household with three different generations of musical influences to channeling his creative energy into music and film after being outed in 7th grade.

He shares with Apple Music, “I just was like ‘You know what, at this point, you might as well just embrace who you are and embrace your creativity.’ I think for me, the way that I kind of expressed myself even in a way of like dealing with certain traumatic events, was just me creating….it was a way for me to kind of like discover other people that were just like me. That’s when I became the behind-the-scenes person.”

Amorphous continues to forge out his own journey for himself most recently dropping off the leading track for his upcoming project with Kelly Rowland and CeCe Peniston with dance track “Finally.”

The young talent will be a featured performer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 12 and currently has a sit down interview with Apple Music 1’s host Dotty, where he discusses what it was like working with R&B superstar Brandy, how Oprah gave him a new computer, and other guest vocalists that will appear on his debut EP coming soon.

Dotty expresses his excitement for Amorphous prosperous journey so far, “Amorphous is a DIY success story that has been amazing to watch in real time. Many of us have been there since he first began uploading mash ups online and now we get to see the beginnings of his transformation into a production superstar. Amorphous is a creative force that is destined for incredible things in music and beyond.”

Check out the film for Apple Music’s Up Next series featuring Amorphous and more talented acts below.

Rising Talent Amorphous Joins Apple Music’s “Up Next” Initiative [Watch Trailer] was originally published on globalgrind.com

