Back in February of 2020 4 masked gunman at 4 a.m. entered The Hollywood Hills home of rapper Pop Smoke after an alleged gathering, celebrating his mix tape hitting #7 on the Billboard 200 chart, in an attempt to rob the 20 year old Brooklyn, New York native, when 2 of the started shooting when Bashar Barakah Jackson AKA Pop Smoke was shot and killed. Allegedly the address of where Pop Smoke was at was posted on social media.

Three adults were arrested on July 9, 2020 in connection to the murder of Pop Smoke. At the time of the killing Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, were charged with murder, and 21-year-old Jaquan Murphy, was charged with attempted murder, and two under the age of 18 were arrested.

Today almost a year later after their arrest, a now 20 year old Corey Walker stood before a judge for a re-arraignment hearing with The Shade Room in observance. And that’s when the prosecutors told the judge that they would not be seeking the death penalty for the young rapper Pop Smoke’s murder.

According to a report Corey Walker claims that he was only the driver when the others entered the home. Pop Smoke allegedly was in the shower when they broke in. Pop Smoke allegedly charged at the suspects and they proceeded to pistol whip him before the shot him.

If you are just the driver in a murder should the death penalty apply to you? Give us your thoughts after taking a look at The Shade Rooms exclusive courtroom footage below.

The Prosecution Will Not Seek The Death Penalty Against Pop Smokes Killer!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

