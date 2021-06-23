Family & Parenting
HomeFamily & Parenting

IRS Give Parents A Chance To “Opt Out” Of Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Cheerful African American business boy singing while listening MP3 player.

Source: BraunS / Getty

Child tax credit are set to hit eligible families’ accounts on July 15, 2021.  The payments are an expansion of the American Rescue Plan that was passed earlier this year.  Eligible families can receive half of their child tax credit in the form of a monthly payment of $250 for children 6 -17 years old and $300 for children under 6 years old from July through December 2021.

However, the IRS is giving parents the option to “opt out” of the monthly payments and continue with getting a lump sum payment at tax time.  If you would like to “opt out” of the monthly payments, click here to access that option.  

Child tax credit , IRS , lump sum , payments , tax time , taxes

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina…
 1 week ago
06.16.21
Lauren London On Life After Losing Nipsey Hussle:…
 4 weeks ago
05.27.21
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…
 4 weeks ago
05.25.21
Photos
Close