The Battle For Control Of DMX’s Estate!

DMX family is in a battle for control of his estate. At the time of his death, DMX was engaged to Desiree Lindstrom, the mother of his 5-year-old son Exodus. According to Page Six, Lindstrom recently applied to be legally declared DMX’s common-law wife, which would put at the head of the line to control DMX’s estate, but the judge denied her request. Now, we all know that DMX has 15 children and 5 of them are adults. Several of the kids have been in court since May fighting each other for control of the estate as well because DMX did not have a written will. Reportedly, DMX’s estate is worth less than a million dollars, which is shocking. After the IRS imposed a tax lien on DMX for roughly $664K, and being convicted of $1.7 million of tax fraud, the estate is really not worth much. However, a judge is expected to declare an administrator for DMX’s estate on July 15. So, I will keep you posted with more details. Click here for the full story.

