The NFL announced that they will be halting the use of race-norming to qualify players who have claimed that they suffered brain injuries while playing in the league. This is a HUGE step for the NFL! In the past, Black players were assumed to have a lower cognitive function, which made it harder for them to prove deficits and qualify for financial settlements. Crazy right! Click here to read the full story.

