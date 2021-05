105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Somebody has been SUPER busy during this pandemic! That somebody is Nick Cannon!! Reportedly, Cannon is expecting his 7th child with Model Alyssa Scott. This will be Cannon’s 4th baby in less than a year!! I’m serious…I can’t make this up!! So check it out for yourself. Click here to read the full story!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: