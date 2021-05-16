Hornets drop season finale against Wizards, 115-110

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Bradley Beal had 25 points to lead all scorers, pushing the Washington Wizards to a 115-110 season finale win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Russell Westbrook added a triple-double with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for the Wizards, who wrap up the regular season with a 34-38 record and secured the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Two spots above Charlotte, who finishes in tenth and will hit the road to face the Indiana Pacers for the NBA’s play-in tournament next week. A win-or-go-home scenario with the eighth seed in the East on the line.

Charlotte and Washington entered today with identical records at 33-38 tied for the eighth seed, even though both teams were assured to be half of the NBA’s East play-in tournament, along with Indiana and the Boston Celtics.

All five of the Hornets starters finished in double-figures. Terry Rozier had 22 points to lead the team.

Charlotte ends the regular season dropping five straight games, including three to games that could’ve moved them up to hosting Boston in the initial playoff round. They took an eleven point lead into the fourth quarter, but were outscored by Washington in nearly a two-to-one margin throughout the final 12 minutes.

The Hornets’ first loss to the Wizards after beating them twice earlier this season.

Up Next:

Charlotte (33-39) travels for the NBA’s play-in tournament against Indiana (34-38) on Tuesday. The winner moves on to face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

