Colonial Pipeline shutdown: Where to find gas in Charlotte

As of Wednesday morning (5/12), 71% of all Charlotte area gas station were completely out of fuel, according to GasBuddy.com. Find out which stations in the area still have gas below.

The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers nearly half of the fuel supply to the eastern U.S., was shut down after a ransomware attack by a group called DarkSide. The delay in bring the pipeline back online could impact millions of consumers over the coming weeks.

On Monday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency to ensure adequate fuel supplies were delivered across the state. Despite anti-gouging orders in effect, prices are rising as a result of the shutdown across the Carolinas with the average price for a gallon of gas in Charlotte at $2.90.

You can report price gouging to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office by calling 1-877-5-NOSCAM or ONLINE.

“Since our pipeline system was taken offline, working with our shippers, Colonial has delivered approximately 967,000 barrels (~41 million gallons) to various delivery points along our system,” according to a statement by Colonial Pipeline. “This includes delivery into the following markets: Atlanta, Ga., Belton and Spartanburg, S.C., Charlotte and Greensboro, N.C., Baltimore, Md. and Woodbury and Linden N.J.”

Officials expect the Colonial Pipeline to back up before the weekend.

“Our primary focus remains the safe and efficient restoration of service to our pipeline system, while minimizing disruption to our customers and all those who rely on Colonial Pipeline. We will continue to provide updates as restoration efforts progress,” Colonial added.

