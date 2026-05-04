Half point for NC Flags for Local Heros

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Flags across North Carolina will fly at half-staff on Monday in honor of fallen firefighters, marking a national day of remembrance for those who died in the line of duty.

Gov. Josh Stein ordered all U.S. and state flags at government facilities to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on May 4, in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. (NC DOA)

The observance, held annually, pays tribute to firefighters who lost their lives while protecting their communities. Federal law designates the day as a time for the nation to honor their sacrifice and service. (Raleigh News & Observer)

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While the official memorial falls on Sunday, May 3, flags are lowered the following Monday to ensure broader public recognition and participation, particularly at state buildings and institutions. (Raleigh News & Observer)

State officials said the gesture serves as a visible reminder of the risks first responders face daily and the ultimate sacrifice many have made.

Residents may notice flags flying at half-staff at government buildings, schools and other public sites throughout the day.

The flags are expected to return to full-staff by sunset Monday, concluding the statewide tribute to firefighters who have died in the line of duty.