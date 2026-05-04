Are They Cutting the Cookout from the Park?

Source: Giuseppe Elio Cammarata / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation announced it will implement a mandatory burn ban across all parks and greenways as dry conditions increase fire risk throughout the region.

Officials said the ban prohibits open flames, including campfires, fire pits and the use of charcoal grills in designated park areas. The move comes as below-average rainfall and rising temperatures have left vegetation unusually dry, creating conditions that could allow fires to spread quickly.

Park and Recreation leaders said the decision is a precaution aimed at protecting both visitors and natural resources. Rangers and staff will be monitoring compliance, and visitors are encouraged to report any violations.

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The burn ban will remain in effect until weather conditions improve and officials determine it is safe to lift restrictions.

Residents are still encouraged to enjoy outdoor spaces but are asked to take extra precautions, including properly disposing of cigarettes and avoiding any activity that could spark a fire.

County officials emphasized that even small flames can become dangerous under current conditions, urging the public to cooperate as part of a broader effort to prevent wildfires and protect Mecklenburg County’s parks.