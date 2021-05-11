Oakland Athletics will start to explore possibility of relocating

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Oakland Athletics will begin to look at the idea of possible relocation “with blessing of the Major League Baseball” following difficulties in getting a new stadium in Oakland, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

The A’s have played in Oakland since 1968, at the Howard Terminal site downtown. But after years of failed attempts on new stadium plans, the organization said they will start to explore relocating. The organization had asked for the city council to vote on the $12 billion mixed-use development in late July summer before they recessed.

“MLB is concerned with the rate of progress on the A’s new ballpark effort with local officials and other stakeholders in Oakland,” the league said in a statement. “The A’s have worked very hard to advance a new ballpark in downtown Oakland for the last four years, investing significant resources while facing multiple roadblocks.”

Passan mentioned six probable cities as potential locations, with Las Vegas being a favorite, where the Raiders and Las Vegas Golden Knights found success. He also reports commissioner Rob Manfred has in the past also cited Charlotte being a possibility for an expansion site, along with Portland, Oregon and Nashville, Tennessee.

The A’s are the last standing professional team in Oakland. The Golden State Warriors moved to San Fransico and The Raiders relocated in Las Vegas.

Cam Newton's Top 10 Insane Career Plays 10 photos Launch gallery Cam Newton's Top 10 Insane Career Plays 1. 2017- WEEK 14: 62-Yard Run vs Vikings 1 of 10 2. 2016- WEEK 11 : 40-Yard TD PASS vs Saints 2 of 10 3. 2015- WEEK 16 : 8-Yard Run vs Falcons 3 of 10 4. 2015- WEEK 14 : 4-Yard Pass vs Falcons 4 of 10 5. 2031- WEEK 16 : 56-Yard Run vs Buccaneers 5 of 10 6. 2015 NFC Championship : 12-Yard Run vs Cardinals 6 of 10 7. 2015- WEEK 2 : 2-Yard TD Run vs Texans 7 of 10 8. 2015- WEEK 6: 26-Yard TD Pass vs Seahawks 8 of 10 9. 2013- WEEK 11 : 14-Yard Run vs Patriots 9 of 10 10. 2012- WEEK 14 : 72-Yard Run vs. Falcons 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Cam Newton’s Top 10 Insane Career Plays Cam Newton's Top 10 Insane Career Plays [caption id="attachment_28509" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: Al Pereira / Getty[/caption] NFL Quarterback, 2015 league MVP, Three-Time Pro-Bowler Cam Newton celebrate his 32 birthday today (May 11). Newton, The New England Patriots quarterback is a household name around the league. Also known as Superman brought his former team to the Super Bowl and put together an unforgettable 2015 NFL season. Don't forget to mention his pre-game fashion and charisma on the field. Check out 10 insane Cam Newton career plays:

The Latest:

Oakland Athletics will start to explore possibility of relocating was originally published on wfnz.com