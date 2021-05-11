Oakland Athletics will start to explore possibility of relocating

The Oakland Athletics will begin to look at the idea of possible relocation “with blessing of the Major League Baseball” following difficulties in getting a new stadium in Oakland, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.
The A’s have played in Oakland since 1968, at the Howard Terminal site downtown. But after years of failed attempts on new stadium plans, the organization said they will start to explore relocating. The organization had asked for the city council to vote on the $12 billion mixed-use development in late July summer before they recessed.
“MLB is concerned with the rate of progress on the A’s new ballpark effort with local officials and other stakeholders in Oakland,” the league said in a statement. “The A’s have worked very hard to advance a new ballpark in downtown Oakland for the last four years, investing significant resources while facing multiple roadblocks.”
Passan mentioned six probable cities as potential locations, with Las Vegas being a favorite, where the Raiders and Las Vegas Golden Knights found success. He also reports commissioner Rob Manfred has in the past also cited Charlotte being a possibility for an expansion site, along with Portland, Oregon and Nashville, Tennessee.
The A’s are the last standing professional team in Oakland. The Golden State Warriors moved to San Fransico and The Raiders relocated in Las Vegas.
