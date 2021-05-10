Watch: Kevin Hart Stars In Netflix’s Fatherhood Premiering Father’s Day Weekend [Trailer]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin Hart stars in Netflix’s Fatherhood based upon a true story from Matthew Logelin’s book, Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love. The film follows Hart in this heartwarming, comedic and emotional story as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix during Father’s Day weekend celebrating fathers, who are actively and lovingly caring for their children.

The official trailer for the film debuted today. Hart is joined by a talented all-star cast including Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Frankie R. Faison, Anthony Carrigan and Paul Reiser, Melody Hurd, and Deborah Ayorinde. The Paul Weitz directed film explores the challenges Hart’s character faces raising his young daughter.

In the film’s trailer, Woodard’s character, Mary, suggests that Matthew, portrayed by Hart, find his way back home to be surrounded by family who would help him raise his young daughter. She goes on to say, “You think you can do this but you can’t.” His powerful response, “You’re right, I can’t but I’m going to do it because I’m a father.”

The uplifting film is set to premiere exclusively to Netflix on June 18. Watch the full trailer below and find more details about the film here.

