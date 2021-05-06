Drake May Add A Gift To Your Next Uber Eats Delivery

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Drake definitely loves his mama, and in honor of Mother’s Day Weekend, the rapper is spreading that love by putting a little something special in select orders from Uber Eats.

If you’re in Canada and use the popular meal delivery app, you can score a set of candles from his Better World Fragrance House candle line.

Drake unveiled the candle brand last year, and he did it in a major way. The rapper gifted candles – complete with a personal messages – to athletes and stars, including Toronto Raptors players Norm Powell, Steph and Ayesha Curry and Kehlani.

Check out a list of participating restaurants below:

Toronto

Shoushin

Sushi Masaki Saito

Tachi (Assembly Chef’s Hall)

Sotto Sotto Ristorante

Pai

Byblos

Mamakas Taverna

Bar Koukla

Cactus Club Cafe

Vancouver

Anh and Chi

Medina Cafe

West Oak

The Greek by Anatoli

The Greek Gastown

MeeT in Gastown

Vij’s

A Better World gave the listen restaurants a limited amount of scented candles. The giveaway begins May 7-9 and is available to customers who order $50 or more worth of food.

Candles are limited to one per patron.

