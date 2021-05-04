105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

We’re going to Disney World! Rapper Tyga surprises his son, King Cairo and Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose’s son Sebastian with a trip to Disney World for simply being great kids. Tyga’s son King Cairo and Khalifa’s son Sebastian are both 8 years old. The perfect age to crave amusement park adventures and fun with their friends. In the video, they are both looking quite scholarly sporting their prescribed glasses while Cairo has his laptop in hand and Sebastian with an iPad.

In the video, you can hear Tyga off camera saying, “So we decided you guys are really good kids and you guys deserve something.” Cairo and Sebastian anxiously await their surprise when Tyga says, “So we’re going to take you guys to Disne-.” Before the rapper could finish, their sons began to jump for joy at the news.

Both King Cairo and Sebastian looked equally as happy to hear the news of their unexpected trip. Though Cairo seemed to be the most elated before his dad could utter the words Disney World.

Tyga wanted to reward the two deserving boys with a trip that would enjoy. Since amusement parks have recently announced reopening, what perfect time than now to take the children on a long-awaited Disney World trip.

Tyga had his son and Sebastian even more excited when he promised them two nights at Disney and then an excursion to Universal Studios as well. Every kid’s dream. Rollercoasters, food and fun!

The two rappers have raised two smart and wonderful children. Sebastian always appears on his parents Instagram with something new he’s discovered.

It’s the Black boy joy for us too!

Watch the rappers’ sons reactions in the video below. Safe travels King Cairo and Bash!

Black Boy Joy: Cool Kids Bash & Cairo Get The Surprise Of A Lifetime [Video] was originally published on globalgrind.com

