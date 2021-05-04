105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg is a growing city and has the highest population in North Carolina but sadly it is also ranked No. 1 in violent crimes statewide, according to FBI data from 2019.

Charlotte leads all other NC cities by a wide range in all categories of crimes. North Carolina’s most populous city reported 6,982 violent crimes in 2019, according to Federal data. The second most violent city reported 2,440 violent crimes which was Greensboro followed by Durham with 2,2046 reported in 2019.

Data collected on crimes reported in 2019 for North Carolina cities below:

The FBI defines violent crimes as murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault and property crimes such as burglary, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft.

The agency’s data in the table was collected from all city and town law enforcement agencies submitting 12 months of complete offense data for 2019.

RELATED: Former Walmart employee arrested after crashing car into Charlotte-area store

RELATED: Top 20 best places to live in the 704 area

The Latest:

These cities lead North Carolina in violent crimes, according to federal data was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: