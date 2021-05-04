We’re celebrating Mother’s Day with a VIRTUAL Fantastic Voyage Happy Hour on Friday, May 7th at 8/7c with some of your favorites like Sybil Wilkes, Lamman Rucker, Dominique, George Wallace, Lavell Crawford, Kym Whitley and more!
WANT TO BOOK A CABIN FOR THE NOVEMBER CRUISE?
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO
Mother’s Day Gift Guide: 10 Gifts To Honor The Maternal Figure In Your Life
10 photos Launch gallery
Mother’s Day Gift Guide: 10 Gifts To Honor The Maternal Figure In Your Life
1. BALENCIAGA'S FLORABOTANICA PERFUMESource:Marshalls 1 of 10
2. THE MINDFUL MOON DECKSource:Introvert N the City 2 of 10
3. Wicker SatchelSource:Marshalls 3 of 10
4. THE BEAUTY TAILORSource:The Beauty Tailor 4 of 10
5. HEY MAMA WINESSource:Hey Mama Wines 5 of 10
6. GUCCI CAT EYE GLASSESSource:Marshalls 6 of 10
7. Sergio Hudson NEFERTITI EMBROIDERED PILLOWSource:Sergio Hudson Website 7 of 10
8. SKIN BUTTR SAMPLE PACKSource:Skin Buttr Website 8 of 10
9. CISE'S PROTECT BLACK WOMEN TOTESource:Cise Website 9 of 10
10. The Safely Clean Freak Kit ($52)Source:Safely Website 10 of 10
YOUR INVITED: Virtual Fantastic Voyage Mother’s Day Happy Hour was originally published on blackamericaweb.com