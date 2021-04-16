Hot Spot: Should Black Panther Recast T’Challa To Continue His Legacy? [WATCH]

CLOSE
Sharon Osbourne is ready to speak out since her departure from ‘The Talk’. She’s to appear on Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO.  On the blacker side of the news, fans are petitioning to recast Chadwick Boseman’s role as T’Challa to honor the character’s legacy. What do you think about another person playing T’Challa to fill Chadwick Boseman’s shoes?

Listen to The Hot Spot to hear the show’s opinion on what they think about a new black panther.

[caption id="attachment_936412" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Kevin Winter / Getty[/caption] The loss of Chadwick Boseman earlier this year left a void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving many wondering how the Black Panther franchise would move forward. During Disney’s investor event, it was announced that the sequel for the celebrated film will see a 2022 release but the studio has elected not to recast King T’Challa. “Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film,” read a tweet from Disney’s main account, confirming what many expected. Boseman, 43, brought a certain charm and grace to the role of the titular character, and replacing him would have been next to impossible. Instead, the film should give plenty of light to T’Challa’s genius sister Shuri, and explore the vast kingdom of Wakanda. We’ve grabbed a handful of the reactions to the news below. — Photo: Getty RELATED NEWS: Disney+ Is Ready To Give Marvel Heads All They Can Handle For The New Year Disney+ Pays Homage To Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ For The King’s Birthday HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Photos
