Sharon Osbourne is ready to speak out since her departure from ‘The Talk’. She’s to appear on Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO. On the blacker side of the news, fans are petitioning to recast Chadwick Boseman’s role as T’Challa to honor the character’s legacy. What do you think about another person playing T’Challa to fill Chadwick Boseman’s shoes?

Listen to The Hot Spot to hear the show’s opinion on what they think about a new black panther.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Should Black Panther Recast T’Challa To Continue His Legacy? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com