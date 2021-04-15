Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon throws no-hitter against Cleveland

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon threw a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night.

The first career “no-no” for the former NC State star and Holly Springs, N.C. native after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his pitching arm two years ago.

“They knew I had something to prove,” Rodon told ESPN. “They knew I was hungry. I’m blessed to be playing this game.”

He went on to say, “It’s a special moment, and a lot of people should be proud because they helped me do this.”

Rodon was two outs away from throwing a perfect game. In the 9th inning, one of Rodon’s pitches got away from him, grazing Indians catcher Roberto Perez on the foot. He was able to get a strikeout and groundout to finish the game.

He helped NCSU reach the College World Series in 2013 for only the second time in program history. In 2014, Rodon was drafted in the first round of the MLB Draft by the White Sox. However, he has spent most of his time in Chicago dealing with injuries.

A rare feat as the 307th no-hitter in MLB history going back to 1876.

Also, the second one this week with San Diego Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove throwing a no-hit shutout against the Texas Rangers on April 9.

Only one no-hitter was recorded in the entire 2020 MLB season. Chicago Cubs pitcher Alec Mills threw a near-perfect game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 13.

