CLOSE
Baseball
HomeBaseball

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray suffers torn ACL in left knee, out indefinitely

1053rnb app

 

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been diagnosed with a torn ACL of the left knee and will be out indefinitely, the team announced Tuesday.

Murray suffered the injury during the Nuggets’ 116-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. He fell to the ground in pain, clutching his left knee and pounding the court with his hand after trying to split two Warriors defenders on a drive with 50.6 seconds remaining and the Nuggets trailing 111-104.

Before Murray’s injury he was averaging 21.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Nuggets are 34-20 and hold the fourth spot in the Western Conference as the season stands now.

 

 

Click the link to download Sports Radio WFNZ mobile app for Apple Devices or Android Devices to get breaking news, exclusives and the latest sports news

 

 

Nike Basketball Greater Than (GT) Series

Nike Basketball "Greater Than" Series [Detailed Photos]

13 photos Launch gallery

Nike Basketball "Greater Than" Series [Detailed Photos]

Continue reading Nike Basketball “Greater Than” Series [Detailed Photos]

Nike Basketball "Greater Than" Series [Detailed Photos]

 

 

The Latest:

 

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray suffers torn ACL in left knee, out indefinitely  was originally published on wfnz.com

Videos
Latest
“Snowfall’s” Cast And Crew Weigh In On THAT…
 1 month ago
03.03.21
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…
 3 months ago
01.25.21
Viral: A Thread Of Our Favorite Bernie Sanders…
 3 months ago
01.20.21
Photos
Close