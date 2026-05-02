Teachers Come Together in a Major Way

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Thousands of teachers and staff from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are preparing to travel to Raleigh for a statewide education rally, with more than 3,000 employees calling out to participate.

District officials said the large number of absences prompted the cancellation of classes, shifting the day to an optional teacher workday to ensure student safety and adequate supervision.

The rally, organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators, is expected to draw educators from across the state advocating for increased school funding, higher teacher pay and improved classroom resources.

Teachers say the decision to attend reflects growing concerns about staffing shortages, workload and the need for long-term investment in public education. Many plan to join colleagues at the state capital to make their voices heard directly by lawmakers.

School leaders noted that substitute coverage would not be sufficient to operate schools normally given the scale of participation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is among several districts adjusting schedules ahead of the event, which supporters say highlights the urgency of addressing challenges facing educators statewide.