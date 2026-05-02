Charlotte the home of the 41st Stellar Awards

Source: Digital / Radio One Digital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Stellar Awards, one of the most prestigious celebrations in gospel music, is heading to Charlotte this summer, bringing national attention and a powerful cultural moment to the Queen City.

The 41st annual ceremony is set to take place Aug. 15 at the Spectrum Center, serving as the centerpiece of a multi-day celebration running Aug. 12–15 that will include concerts, community events and faith-centered gatherings across the city. (Charlotte Observer)

Known as the “Grammys of gospel,” the Stellar Awards have long honored excellence in gospel music while uplifting Black faith, culture and storytelling on a national stage. (Charlotte Observer)

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From an African American perspective, especially within the Black church community, the event represents more than entertainment — it’s a homecoming of sound, spirit and legacy. Charlotte’s strong faith base and growing cultural influence played a key role in securing the event, organizers said. (praisecharlotte.com)

City leaders expect the awards to draw thousands of visitors, artists and industry leaders, further positioning Charlotte as a hub for Black culture and major national events.

For many, August won’t just be about music — it will be about celebration, connection and community on a national stage.