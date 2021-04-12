Did he touch the plate? Braves fall to Phillies after controversial replay review upheld

Did he or did he not touch the plate?

In a Sunday night televised game against the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, a controversial replay challenge in the ninth inning had the sport world calling to get rid of replay.

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm slid home as Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud attempted to tag out, and pushes Bohm’s leg aside which appears to miss the home plate.

Plate umpire Lance Barrett called Bohm safe, though replays showed he might never have touched home plate. After a 10-minute long review of the video challenge, the ruling on the field was upheld.

The Phillies would eventually win the game off the run in a 7-6 wild victory over the Braves.

Absolutely brutal, saw two angles that were clear he never touched the plate and we get a call stands? I’m with everyone else, what’s the point of replay? https://t.co/4F1bZAzNCX — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 12, 2021

So bad…😂 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) April 12, 2021

I have no idea what they saw. Seems pretty conclusive — and lots of texts flying in from folks around baseball asking the same. This will be a big topic of conversation tomorrow. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 12, 2021

