Baseball
Did he touch the plate? Braves fall to Phillies after controversial replay review upheld

Did he or did he not touch the plate?

In a Sunday night televised game against the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, a controversial replay challenge in the ninth inning had the sport world calling to get rid of replay.

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm slid home as Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud attempted to tag out, and pushes Bohm’s leg aside which appears to miss the home plate.

Plate umpire Lance Barrett called Bohm safe, though replays showed he might never have touched home plate. After a 10-minute long review of the video challenge, the ruling on the field was upheld.

The Phillies would eventually win the game off the run in a 7-6 wild victory over the Braves.

 

 

 

The Latest:

