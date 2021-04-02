Suspect Dead, 2 Officers Injured After Vehicle Rams Into Barricade At U.S. Capitol

Law enforcement locked down the U.S. Capitol complex on Friday after a vehicle attempted to ram into a barrier, leaving two Capitol officers injured. One of the officers is in critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle was shot.

The driver has died according to official news sources.

BREAKING: Suspect involved in vehicle ramming at US Capitol has died, @PeteWilliamsNBC reports on @MSNBC. — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 2, 2021

Police authorities say the suspect jumped out of the car with a knife after the crash and was fired upon by Capitol police.

The events unfolded on Friday afternoon near a security checkpoint outside of the Capitol. The surrounding area has seen a lower level of traffic as Congress is out on recess. Staff inside of the Capitol and at surrounding congressional offices received a message around 1:20 p.m. that read, “no entry or exit is permitted at this time” due to an “external security threat. The message also cautioned staffers to stay away from exteriors and seek cover if they were outside.

Message sent to congressional offices: "Due to … security threat located. All U.S. Capitol Campus Buildings, no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover." — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) April 2, 2021

Law enforcement ramped up their presence at the Capitol in hopes of preventing another mob attack which took place on Jan. 6. Friday’s events add to the increasing tension around the Capitol grounds after insurrections ascended upon the building to thwart the official Electoral College count.

The national guard assembled along Constitution Avenue leading towards the Capitol in the wake of the crash and subsequent shooting.

Police will continue to investigate and have not yet released any names or a motive.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

