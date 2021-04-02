Jeezy, ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Wed In Private Ceremony In Atlanta

It’s officially wedding bells for Jeezy and Jeannie Mai.

The couple tied the knot at a private ceremony inside their home in Atlanta last Saturday (March 27). Earlier this week, the pair were spotted obtaining a marriage license from the Fulton County Court and although COVID prevented them from being wed in Lake Cuomo on the South of France, they made the best of it right in the comfort of home. To commemorate the occasion, the two had a detailed spread in Vogue Magazine showing off their dress and tuxedo while explaining why now was the right time.

“We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” Mai told Vogue. “But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”

To ensure the safety of everyone in attendance due to the pandemic, Mai and Jeezy provided everyone with COVID tests and required a negative COVID test two days prior to the wedding in order to attend the ceremony. “Once everyone was tested and confirmed negative, our guests were shuttled to the surprise location—our home,” Jeannie said.

The couple first met on The Real and became official in 2019. Not long after the COVID pandemic put much of the world on pause, Mai intended to travel to Vietnam last April but instead, Jeezy held a special Vietnamese-style dinner at his Los Angeles home where he proposed to her on the spot.

“I’m ready for my new life,” Jeezy said of marrying Mai.

In a profile for PEOPLE Magazine in November 2019, Mai said of Jeezy, “We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest and pure. Immediately that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to each other’s passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

