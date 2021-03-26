CLOSE
RSMS
HomeRSMS

Gary’s Tea: Rosie O’Donnell Says Whitney Houston Battled With Her Sexuality [WATCH]

1053rnb app

Rosie O’Donnell is speaking out on some memories she had with Whitney Houston.  She says that she recalls a time where Whitney Houston struggled with her sexuality because of the black community and most people knew that Robyn Crawford was her partner.  In other news, Lil Duval is allegedly single and you’ll never guess who he’s moved on from.  Hear Gary’s Tea break down what’s going on.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

13 photos Launch gallery

Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Continue reading Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Gary’s Tea: Rosie O’Donnell Says Whitney Houston Battled With Her Sexuality [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
“Snowfall’s” Cast And Crew Weigh In On THAT…
 3 weeks ago
03.03.21
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…
 2 months ago
01.25.21
Viral: A Thread Of Our Favorite Bernie Sanders…
 2 months ago
01.20.21
Photos
Close